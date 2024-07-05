Man found dead from apparent firework accident in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police answered a call of unknown trouble in front of a business near the 11500 block of Avondale Road in Redmond.

When police arrived, a man was found on the ground unconscious and not breathing.

The officer performed life measures until Redmond Fire crews arrived but could not revive the man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A nearby witness told police that the 45-year-old man was lighting mortar-style fireworks in the parking lot and one of the mortars struck the back of his head.

Detectives were at the scene to make sure it was not an intentional or malicious act that led to the man’s death.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim died from an accidental firework explosion. No other injuries were observed at the scene.

