Man found dead after altercation in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham police shut down the 1700 block of Old Samish Road on the afternoon of Thursday, June 6 for a homicide investigation.

According to police, What-Comm dispatch received a call at around 9 a.m. from 36-year-old James Singleton to report that he and another man had been taking drugs and were involved in a physical altercation that occurred two days prior at a home on Old Samish Road. Singleton indicated that the victim was barely breathing.

When officers arrived, they found and detained James Singleton without incident. Based on the information provided by Singleton, officers and medics broke into the home to check if anyone needed medical assistance, and a man was found with what appeared to be injuries caused by blunt force trauma. Medics declared the man dead.

Search warrants were requested and granted for the property and a section of the roadway in front of the property was closed to secure the scene. Based on interviews with Singleton and the assistance of a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9 team, a hammer believed to be associated with the assault was located near a walking path to Arroyo Park.

James Singleton was arrested on probable cause for first-degree murder and booked into the Whatcom County Jail. The victim has been identified but officers are withholding his name until next of kin are notified.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.





