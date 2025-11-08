Local

Man fatally stabbed in North Seattle, suspect barricades himself in residence

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man was fatally stabbed on Saturday afternoon in North Seattle.

An adult male suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence near Aurora Avenue North and North 84th Street, SPD says.

The SWAT team is en route to the scene and SPD asks the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

