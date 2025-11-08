Man fatally stabbed in North Seattle, suspect barricades himself in residence

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man was fatally stabbed on Saturday afternoon in North Seattle.

An adult male suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence near Aurora Avenue North and North 84th Street, SPD says.

The SWAT team is en route to the scene and SPD asks the public to avoid the area.

Seattle police are investigating a homicide near the 1110 block of North 84th Street. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. PIO en route to scene. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2025

This is a developing story.

