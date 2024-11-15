Man facing vehicular homicide charges for crash that killed driver in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced charges against a man who the agency believes killed a driver in a deadly two-car crash at a Tumwater intersection Thursday night.

According to an incident report from WSP, a 30-year-old man from Winlock faces charges for his role in a deadly crash that happened shortly after 10 Thursday night at the intersection of Tumwater SE and Capitol boulevards in Thurston County. WSP said that the man, who KIRO 7 is not naming because Thurston County prosecutors have not officially filed charges, faces vehicular homicide, felony eluding and second-degree murder.

The man ran a red light in a black Dodge Challenger westbound on Tumwater Boulevard, coming up toward Capitol Boulevard in the second lane, and hit the victim driving a Ford Focus southbound on Capitol Boulevard at Tumwater Boulevard in lane one, according to the incident report. Both cars stopped at the intersection after the crash, causing a 6-hour traffic backup.

Emergency crews from Tumwater responded to the scene and found the victim, identified as 33-year-old Dane Nielsen from Olympia, inside his Ford Focus. The county medical examiner arrived at the scene and said Nielsen died.

The crash caused the other man injuries and crews took him to St. Peters Hospital for treatment.

The impact of the crash totaled both cars.

The man is currently held without bail at the Thurston County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

©2024 Cox Media Group