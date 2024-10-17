Man facing multiple charges in connection to series of Centralia burglaries, thefts

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to several Centralia burglaries and thefts from late September into early October.

The Centralia Police Department announced charges Thursday against Joshua Upton, 29, of Lakewood, for one count each of second-degree burglary, attempting to elude police and third-degree theft, according to a press release from the Centralia Police Department. He also faces additional charges including third-degree driving with a suspended license that officers referred to the prosecuting attorney on Thursday morning.

On Sept. 26, patrol officers responded to a report regarding a theft that happened at a local business. The victim of the burglary identified Upton as a suspect from a photo they captured. Upton allegedly stole a Dewalt impact drill worth nearly $400 and drove away, according to the press release. The next day, Upton hit another business early that morning and stole a Samsung flatscreen TV and cable box, police said.

Police responded to the second burglary shortly after. During their investigation, they found business surveillance footage that caught Upton in the act, according to the press release. This evidence provided investigators with probable cause to find and arrest Upton. Investigators entered Upton’s license place number into a Flock security camera system that alerted them when Upton returned to the Centralia area to burglarize and steal again, police said.

On Oct. 8, about about 9:30 a.m., the Flock system alerted investigators that it spotted Upton on Harrison Avenue. When they arrived to take him into custody, Upton pulled out onto West Main Street near two other responding units, according to the press release. The officer in charge of the arrest caught Upton’s attention and told him to get out of his car, but Upton drove off, police said.

An officer in one of the other responding units drove behind Upton and tried to P.I.T him, but the maneuver caused an accident and damaged two police cars, police said. Police use a P.I.T. maneuver to force another car to turn sideways, lose control and stop.

Another officer drove behind Upton and briefly pursued him before they stopped to prevent another accident, according to the press release. Upton drove off and got away, police said.

On Oct. 16, detectives with Centralia General Investigations and officers with the Lakewood Police Department worked together to arrest Upton at his Lakewood apartment after receiving a tip about where he lived. When they arrived, Upton tried to barricade himself in his apartment bedroom and leave through the window, according to the press release. But officers caught Upton and took him into custody without further incident.

Upton remains in custody at the Lewis County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

There were no further details to provide at this time.





