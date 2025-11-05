Man dropped off at Seattle hospital after someone shot him in the head

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a man showed up to the hospital early Wednesday morning after someone shot him in the head.

Now – they’re trying to figure out who did it.

Officers say the man showed up at Harborview Medical Center around 2:20 a.m. after hospital staff called 911.

The man came in a car with no license plates, and the man who drove him left before the police arrived.

At last check, the man is stable.

Hospital staff say he has a single gunshot behind his left ear.

Investigators say the man doesn’t remember where in the city the shooting happened – just that it was somewhere in Seattle.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

