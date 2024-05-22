Man dies in apparent stabbing in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man is dead after he was apparently stabbed several times in Tacoma.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Tacoma officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 11th Street, north of the Hilltop neighborhood, for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a 48-year-old man with several injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Tacoma Police detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

