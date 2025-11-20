Man described as Seattle street gang leader to stand trial for alleged sex trafficking

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A man federal prosecutors describe as a Seattle street gang leader is scheduled to go on trial in December on charges including sex trafficking.

Authorities said 34-year-old Leanthony Palmer — known as “Highway Tone” — bragged about his crimes on social media, flashing cash and guns.

“According to records filed in the case, Palmer is an acknowledged member of the Family Mafia Crips (FMC) street gang,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Palmer repeatedly posts online about his sex trafficking business and is in images with firearms and cash. His car, a 2017 Maserati Levante SUV, has been connected to drug trafficking activity.”

Prosecutors outline multiple federal charges

He was indicted last month on charges of sex trafficking, transportation for the purpose of prostitution, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“Palmer uses social media to recruit potential victims, promising them international travel and financial benefits,” the release said. “In March 2025, law enforcement responded after Palmer was alleged to have assaulted an adult victim who was trying to leave him by beating her and strangling her to unconsciousness.”

In Nevada, Palmer has been arrested for domestic violence. He has also been arrested in Idaho, Texas, and Massachusetts for illegal firearms possession, the release said.

If convicted on all counts, Palmer could face up to 15 years in prison.

A judge has ordered Palmer to be held in custody until trial.

“In asking that Palmer be detained, prosecutors wrote to the court, ‘If Palmer is released from custody, the government believes that he will continue his pattern of violence to intimidate or silence victims and witnesses. Agents have interviewed multiple of Palmer’s prior sex workers during this investigation. They all expressed significant fear of reprisal if they were to cooperate,’” the release said.

