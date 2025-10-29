Man convicted of double murder in 31-year cold case

RENTON, Wash. — A mother and her young son finally have justice after their killer was found guilty of their murders, 31 years to the day after they happened.

According to the Renton Police Department, a King County jury convicted 55-year-old Jerome Frank Jones in the 1994 murders of 23-year-old Stacy Ann Falcon-Dewey and her 3-year-old son, Jacob.

Renton police found the two on a dead-end road in south Renton on October 28, 1994.

Police say new advancements in DNA technology allowed investigators to connect Jones to the Renton homicides.

Jones was already serving time in California for an unrelated murder.

“After over 30 years, justice has finally been served for Stacy, Jacob, and their family,” said Chief Jon Schuldt. “Over the years, 50 different detectives have worked tirelessly to reach this moment. We hope the Falcon and Dewey families find some comfort in knowing we never gave up.”

Jones will also face sentencing on December 12 for two counts of aggravated first-degree murder with deadly weapon enhancements.

He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

