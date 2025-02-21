Man caught on camera stealing from Gig Harbor marinas with dog in tow

Gig Harbor, WASH — A man in Gig Harbor was seen on camera prowling and stealing from multiple marinas in the early morning hours on February 14th.

Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the man brought his dog along and went to three locations, starting at Westshore Marina where he took a dinghy and drove it to Harborview Marina.

Gig Harbor Police told KIRO7 that nothing was reported stolen from Harborview but after moving to Gig Harbor Marina he did steal an outboard engine and returned to West Shore, swiping a second motor.

In total, the two stolen engines amounted to $6,000 but the man hasn’t been caught.

For any tips on the thefts, Gig Harbor police ask to contact them at (253) 851-2236.

