Man attacks Thurston County deputy after crash, reaches for her gun, sheriff says

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) released new video of an erratic driver trying to approach a deputy after allegedly causing a crash on October 15.

At around 4:50 p.m., the deputy responded to a serious crash on State Route 510 when the causing driver was trying to get access to the victim, TCSO said.

When the deputy stepped between the man and the victim, the man started to approach her and despite verbal commands to stop, he continued to come closer, body cam video shows.

The deputy tried use a taser on the man, but it didn’t work, and he then grabbed for her gun.

A Nisqually Tribal Police officer as well as an off-duty corrections officer arrived and as the man was continuing to fight the Thurston deputy.

Another deputy successfully tased the man and he was taken into custody.

©2025 Cox Media Group