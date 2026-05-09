Man arrested, suspect on the loose after drugs and weapon seized in Port Orchard

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested one man and are searching for a second after they seized narcotics and weapons in Port Orchard on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a residence on Bethel Burley Road Southeast around 12:15 p.m. for a reported threat to kill. Investigators said two masked men arrived at the home in a stolen vehicle and threatened a resident. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they found two individuals near the home. A 28-year-old man was taken into custody, while a 48-year-old man fled on foot. A K-9 team was brought in to search for the fleeing suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

Around 2.5 pounds of drugs seized in Port Orchard

During the investigation, deputies seized approximately 2.5 pounds of narcotics, including:

376.4 grams of methamphetamine

305.7 grams of fentanyl powder

487.2 grams of fentanyl pills

Deputies also recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol with an altered serial number.

The 28-year-old man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of felony threats and unlawful drug possession.

Deputies said the 48-year-old man is from Port Orchard and is known to law enforcement.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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