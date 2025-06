SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a series of armed bank robberies around the city in 2024, SPD said in a release.

The man was arrested on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the Chinatown International District near Maynard Avenue South and South Jackson Street, SPD said.

Police say detectives worked for months to build a case the man was booked in the King County Jail for investigation of robbery.

©2025 Cox Media Group