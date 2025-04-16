Man arrested near Seattle’s Alki Beach, accused of threatening teen girls with a knife

Seattle police arrested a 30-year-old man Wednesday, accused of harassing people near Alki Beach with a knife.

Someone called 911 around 6:00 a.m. to report the man.

A 48-year-old woman told officers the man approached her near the Alki Bathhouse while she was walking her dog. She said he shouted and growled at her before she told him to ‘back off.’

Officers say the man later approached three teenage girls, yelled at them about the devil and sexual assault, and then pulled a knife on them.

A witness intervened, and officers say the man walked away. They found him nearby and arrested him. Officers booked the man into King County Jail for investigation of malicious harassment.

©2025 Cox Media Group