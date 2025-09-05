Man arrested for impersonating police officer while talking to police in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department (BPD) says that a security guard was arrested after he impersonated a police officer at an active police scene.

He has presented himself and impersonated an officer in several incidents in and around Bremerton before this incident.

Police say the man arrived at an active scene wearing body armor while carrying a gun.

On the body armor he had patches that with “POLICE” and “SWAT."

He even had a badge that read ‘Bremerton Police Department.’

He was also driving in an unmarked Ford Explorer with police lights.

The suspect then went up to the police and said he was a police officer from the Edmonds Police Department.

Officers quickly investigated and found that he was not a police officer.

Instead, he was a security guard for a nearby business.

They found that he was a convicted felon and had a large amount of law enforcement equipment, along with the gun he was carrying.

He was arrested and booked in the Kitsap County Jail under first-degree criminal impersonation and illegal gun possession charges.

BPD says that if you come across a person who you think might be impersonating a police officer:

You can look up an officer’s name and badge number

Call 911 if you have issues verifying their name and badge number

You can also verify if there is an officer in the area

You can call 911 and ask for a second officer during a traffic stop

If you get pulled over by an officer, reduce your speed, activate your signal, and pull into a safe area.

If you had any encounters with the suspect, BPD is asking you to call 360-473-5220 and

