Man arrested in connection with West Seattle drive-by shooting

WEST SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a 23-year-old man charged with assault in connection with a drive-by shooting on Tuesday in West Seattle, SPD said in a release.

At around 11:30 a.m. on June 3, officers found multiple shell casings after the shooting near Southwest Dakota Street and 25th Avenue Southwest, according to Seattle police.

SPD said after reviewing video of the 23-year-old suspect running into a nearby apartment building, officers were able to find and arrest him.

Police say they found a handgun with ballistic-tipped ammunition inside a black Audi sedan, but another suspect connected to the car has not been found.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

