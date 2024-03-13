Man arrested in axe murder of homeless man outside Town Hall Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was arrested in the axe murder of a homeless man in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood last month.

Liam Kryger was taken into custody last week after officers saw him carrying an axe in the same area, according to Seattle Police.

Kryger is accused of murdering Daravuth Van, who was sleeping outside the events venue Town Hall Seattle on Feb. 22.

Surveillance video shows the suspect holding an axe above his head.

The 25-year-old has a history of violent attacks and threats against his family.

Kyger is in jail on $5 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Mar. 20.

