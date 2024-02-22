Seattle police investigating after dead man found outside Town Hall building

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a body was found in First Hill Thursday morning.

Officers got reports of a dead man in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. They found the body lying in an alcove of the Town Hall building.

“Officers secured the area until Homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived,” said a spokesperson. “The King County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and will determine cause and manner of death.”

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, police ask that you call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

