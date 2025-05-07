Man arrested for armed robbery of Everett grocery store

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police have arrested a man accused of posing as an HVAC maintenance technician at a grocery store before robbing the store at gun point.

On May 4 around 6:30 a.m., an employee called police to report that someone had showed them a gun and demanded access to the store’s safe. After, the suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police were able to use surveillance footage to get the suspect’s license plate and track him down.

The 35-year-old was arrested a day later and was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree robbery.

No substantial amount of money stolen has been recovered.

©2025 Cox Media Group