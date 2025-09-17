Man arrested for allegedly stealing from Everett smoke shop

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a man has been arrested following a theft at a smoke shop in Everett.

A deputy was on patrol near Evergreen Way when he saw a man who ran across traffic and threw a box to the ground, SCSO said.

The sheriff’s office says the owner of a nearby smoke shop ran to the scene and yelled, “That’s my stuff!”

The suspect started to run and after a brief pursuit, he was arrested for allegedly stealing from the smoke shop as well as for an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections for second-degree robbery, SCSO said.

The stolen items were returned to the shop owner.

