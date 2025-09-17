Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs near a Bellevue middle school

The Burien Police Department says a man was arrested for allegedly selling meth and cocaine in several cities around King County.

Officers received a tip in August about an alleged drug trafficker selling narcotics to customers at a restaurant in Burien.

Police continued to investigate and learned the man was allegedly selling various drugs between Burien, Woodinville, SeaTac, Shoreline, Bellevue, Kirkland, and Redmond, according to Burien Police.

Detectives say they also saw the man selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a middle school in Bellevue on multiple occasions.

After searching his apartment, investigators found over a pound of meth and cocaine, more than $51,000 in cash, a stolen handgun, and a 2020 Mustang used to traffic the drugs, police say.

The man was booked on several counts, including possession with intent to deliver in a school zone and possession of a stolen firearm, among other charges.

