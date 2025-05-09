Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver near Leavenworth called 911 on Thursday after a man in an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria allegedly tried to pull them over, acting as a police officer, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said in a release.

WSP says the man had red and blue lights mounted on his dashboard and allegedly tried to pull over the same driver a second time further down Highway 2 near Dryden.

At around 7 p.m., a WSP trooper saw the car, which matched the description of the caller’s report and had a temporary plate, the release said.

Troopers pulled over and arrested 62-year-old Ronald Cowin from Spokane and charged him with criminal impersonation.

In pictures posted by WSP, troopers found a rifle, handgun, walkie-talkie style radios, a high-visibility vest, and other items inside the Crown Victoria.

The State Patrol advises that while rare, if you suspect that you’re being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer:

Stay calm and do not try to flee from the vehicle attempting to pull you over.

Put on your flashers and if possible, drive at or below the speed limit to a secure, public, and well-lit location.

Call 911 immediately, report your location and concerns, describe the vehicle attempting to pull you over, and follow the directions of the 911 operator.

Do not stop your vehicle or get out of your vehicle until the 911 operator can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate law enforcement officer.

If the 911 operator is unable to confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate law enforcement officer, stay on the line, ask for police assistance, and drive carefully to a safe location - like a local police department or fire station.

If the 911 operator confirms the legitimacy of the vehicle attempting to stop you, pull over at a safe place and calmly explain the reasons for your earlier concerns to the law enforcement officer.

©2025 Cox Media Group