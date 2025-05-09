Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver near Leavenworth called 911 on Thursday after a man in an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria allegedly tried to pull them over, acting as a police officer, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said in a release.
WSP says the man had red and blue lights mounted on his dashboard and allegedly tried to pull over the same driver a second time further down Highway 2 near Dryden.
At around 7 p.m., a WSP trooper saw the car, which matched the description of the caller’s report and had a temporary plate, the release said.
Troopers pulled over and arrested 62-year-old Ronald Cowin from Spokane and charged him with criminal impersonation.
In pictures posted by WSP, troopers found a rifle, handgun, walkie-talkie style radios, a high-visibility vest, and other items inside the Crown Victoria.
The State Patrol advises that while rare, if you suspect that you’re being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer:
- Stay calm and do not try to flee from the vehicle attempting to pull you over.
- Put on your flashers and if possible, drive at or below the speed limit to a secure, public, and well-lit location.
- Call 911 immediately, report your location and concerns, describe the vehicle attempting to pull you over, and follow the directions of the 911 operator.
- Do not stop your vehicle or get out of your vehicle until the 911 operator can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate law enforcement officer.
- If the 911 operator is unable to confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate law enforcement officer, stay on the line, ask for police assistance, and drive carefully to a safe location - like a local police department or fire station.
- If the 911 operator confirms the legitimacy of the vehicle attempting to stop you, pull over at a safe place and calmly explain the reasons for your earlier concerns to the law enforcement officer.
