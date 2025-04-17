Man arrested after two alleged massage parlor robberies in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing two massage parlors at gunpoint in Olympia and Lacey, the Lacey Police Department (LPD) posted on Facebook.

Police recovered two handguns, one of which had an extended drum magazine, as well as a balaclava seen in a photo posted by LPD.

Lacey officers worked with the Olympia Police Department to arrest the man. He was booked for robbery and assault.

Recently, two massage parlors (one in Olympia, and one in Lacey), were victims of armed robberies. Video confirmed that... Posted by Lacey Police Department on Thursday, April 17, 2025

