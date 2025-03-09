Man arrested after flashing BB gun at cars in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — On Friday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office answered calls of a person waving a gun at passing cars in Lacey.

When deputies and Lacey police arrived at the Chehalis Western Trail they found the suspect walking away.

Through verbal commands, police were able to arrest the man without any incident.

During the search, police found a black BB gun on his waistband.

He was taken to Thurston County Jail on suspicion of multiple accounts of first-degree assault.

