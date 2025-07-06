Man arrested after alleged drive-by shooting out of car’s sunroof in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE — A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday after allegedly shooting out of a car’s sunroof near Jack Block Park in West Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 9 p.m., officers responded near 2400 Harbor Avenue Southwest, where they found a shell casing but no reported injuries or property damage, SPD said.

Police say they later found the suspect driving on Harbor Avenue Southwest with two passengers in the car.

Officers could see another shell casing on the back floorboard of the car, and they arrested and booked the driver into the King County Jail.

The two passengers were interviewed and released, SPD said.

