Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at buses and police in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — The Stanwood Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at Community Transit buses.

Just after 7 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to the Marine Drive Park and Ride after someone called about the man.

Before the officer could get out of his patrol car, the department says the man began hurling ‘fist-sized’ rocks at him.

The department says that the rocks caused several dents and cracked the windshield of the patrol car.

The officer moved the car to get some space between himself and the man.

After a few minutes, officers say the man stopped throwing rocks and started to walk away. At that time, the officer then got out, pulled his taser, and demanded the man get to the ground.

The man was safely taken into custody. He was taken to the Snohomish County Jail and is facing multiple charges.

No one was hurt.

Officers say the man damaged at least two Community Transit buses.

At approximately 7:12 PM on 4/3/2025, Stanwood officers responded to reports of a male throwing rocks at a Community... Posted by Stanwood Police Department on Tuesday, April 8, 2025





