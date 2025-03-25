Man arrested, accused of fighting employees at Puyallup gas station

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of fighting employees inside a gas station and vandalizing the place.

On March 23rd at around 7:30 pm, deputies were called to the Chevron gas station at 112th Street East and Canyon Road in Puyallup.

Deputies say an employee called 911, stating a man, who appeared to be under the influence, came into the store, started destroying property, and was harassing customers.

The employee told deputies they pepper-sprayed the 23-year-old and was trying to hold them at the business until help could arrive.

Body-worn cameras show the man sitting on the counter with no shoes on, and items thrown all over the floor.

The man was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail.





