Man accused of throwing rock at Hawaiian monk seal pleads not guilty

HONOLULU, Wash. — The Covington man accused of throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal in Hawaii appeared in a federal court in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say that 38-year-old Igor Lytvynchuk violated the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

He pleaded not guilty, with his lawyers claiming he was trying to protect sea turtles, and added that since his arrest, he’s been assaulted, threatened, and doxxed.

If convicted, he could face prison time and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

The judge ordered him to stay away from all beaches and ocean wildlife while in Hawaii.

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