Man accused of taking bribe from weed shop to damage rival’s ad; brags about crime in group text

SEATTLE — Court documents say a man has been charged for reportedly ruining a pot shop’s billboard at the request of a rival’s shop. Not only that, but court documents say he bragged about the crime and sent pictures of the alleged aftermath to a group chat.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Lamar Advertising, the firm responsible for providing billboards, called the King County Sheriff’s Office to report an instance of vandalism on one of its billboards at 12848 MLK Jr Way.

Due to the billboard’s prior history of being graffitied several times, the owner reached out to deputies, wanting to press charges. The cost to repair the billboard is about $2,200.

The detective investigating went through an already-seized phone from a man regarding a different case.

According to court documents, the detective found text messages of the suspect, 29-year-old Cameron O’Neill, bragging about getting paid to vandalize the billboard.

“Bro this dude who owns [redacted pot shop] ...just paid me a band [$1,000] to rip this rival weed store add [sic] down,” according to screenshots of text messages that prosecutors say are from O’Neill.

O’Neill also allegedly texted photos of about $900 in his hand and a box cutter with a billboard in the background.

“Easiest money I ever made lol.” “I had my momma even drive me.”

In the text messages, O’Neill allegedly detailed how he did it:

“There’s an on ramp to the right about 50-60 ft I just scaled from the beginning of the on ramp. Was going to go further but the ledge slimmed about 3 feet to the left where my background starts. My foot was already the size of the ledge...”

He’s facing one count of second-degree malicious mischief in connection to this incident.

At the time this crime was committed, the alleged suspect was under conditions of release for a separate malicious mischief case.

According to court documents, he has prior criminal convictions for DUI, reckless driving and several malicious mischief charges. He has had eight warrants issued for his arrest since 2022, court documents said.

































