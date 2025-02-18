Man accused of dealing drugs arrested in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Large amounts of fentanyl, meth, and a wad of cash. That’s what the Seattle Police Department says they found on a man this weekend in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Officers say they caught the 34-year-old dealing drugs in Cal Anderson Park.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say the man was holding a clear baggie, with a box of white powder, surrounded by a group of people.
Police also found an electronic scale near the man, often used when selling drugs.
Police arrested the man and released the other people.
The patrol officers recovered:
- 101.9g of Fentanyl
- 8.5g of Methamphetamine
- Approx. 100 plastic baggies
- Electronic scale
- $655 in cash
The man was booked into the King County Jail for Drugs-Synthetic Narcotics, Sale and Delivery.
©2025 Cox Media Group