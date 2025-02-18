Local

Man accused of dealing drugs arrested in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE, Wash. — Large amounts of fentanyl, meth, and a wad of cash. That’s what the Seattle Police Department says they found on a man this weekend in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers say they caught the  34-year-old dealing drugs in Cal Anderson Park.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say the man was holding a clear baggie, with a box of white powder, surrounded by a group of people.

Police also found an electronic scale near the man, often used when selling drugs.

Police arrested the man and released the other people.

The patrol officers recovered:

  • 101.9g of Fentanyl
  • 8.5g of Methamphetamine
  • Approx. 100 plastic baggies
  • Electronic scale
  • $655 in cash

The man was booked into the King County Jail for Drugs-Synthetic Narcotics, Sale and Delivery.


