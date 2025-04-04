Man, 17-year-old arrested for Mount Vernon homicide

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police say they’ve arrested a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old in connection with a Mount Vernon homicide that happened last month.

Alan Gomez, 18, was shot at a gas station on East College Way on March 17. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Through surveillance footage, police were able to track the vehicle they believed was involved.

The suspects’ car was found in Everett, and the two accused in the murder were arrested in Oak Harbor.

Both are being charged with second-degree murder.













