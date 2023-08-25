Maltby church destroyed in early morning fire

MALTBY, Wash. — Firefighters in Snohomish County worked to put out a fire at a church in the Maltby area Friday.

Crews were called to the fire at the Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church, along Paradise Lake Road and 102nd Avenue Southeast, at around 2:30 a.m.

The church was destroyed.

As of 6 a.m., a few flames could still be seen inside the building but firefighters had lowered their truck’s ladder and were coiling up hoses.

Crews from Snohomish County Fire & Rescue and Eastside Fire & Rescue fought the flames.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire.





©2023 Cox Media Group