‘A major victory for our community’: Pierce County deputies take down massive drug ring

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Special Investigations Unit took down a massive drug distribution ring after a lengthy undercover operation.

The takedown happened last week in Lakewood.

“It was a very long and lengthy investigation that may connect us to larger-scale seizures in the future,” PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

Deputies, working with neighboring law enforcement agencies, moved in to serve a warrant. Once inside, they found a large-scale drug distribution operation and seized more than 100 pounds of illicit drugs.

“Ninety-seven pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of heroin. The estimated street value of these drugs was over $400,000,” Cappetto explained.

One man was arrested for drug distribution. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Pierce County deputy calls seizure a ‘major victory,’ but drug crisis persists

Cappetto credited deputies and other law officers involved in getting these drugs off the street. She stressed that lives have been saved.

“This seizure represents a major victory for our community,” Cappetto said. “Removing this volume of methamphetamine and heroin from our streets means fewer opportunities for these substances to fuel addiction, crime, and tragedy in Pierce County. Every pound taken off the street has the potential to save lives.”

“At the same time, this success underscores the reality we continue to face,” she continued. “Our community is battling a devastating drug crisis, with overdoses occurring far too frequently. Families across our region are experiencing the heartbreak of losing loved ones to addiction. These are parents, children, friends, and neighbors whose lives are being cut short.”

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