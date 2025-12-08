Major parcel carriers announce holiday shipping deadlines

NATIONAL — Major shipping carriers announce their critical holiday shipping deadlines for packages to arrive before or by Christmas.

U.S. Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS each have distinct cutoffs for packages to arrive by Christmas Eve.

USPS, the cutoff for ground and first-class mail is Dec. 17, and Priority Mail packages must be sent by Dec. 18.

FedEx customers aiming for Christmas Eve delivery should ship their packages between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, depending on the service level chosen.

This range provides flexibility but also highlights the varying speeds of different FedEx options.

For more information, customers should consult the specific carrier’s website for details on deadlines.

