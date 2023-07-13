Major crash involving cars, semi-trucks at Tiger Mountain Summit closes SR 18

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Highway 18 are blocked after a major crash at the Tiger Mountain Summit.

Eastbound State Route 18 is blocked at Issaquah-Hobart Road and westbound SR 18 is blocked at Interstate 90.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the closure at 7:46 a.m. Thursday and said two semi-trucks and a number of cars were involved in the crash.

The Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There is also a fuel spill.

Because there is debris in the road, the closure is expected to last for hours.

Fire officials said first responders trying to get to the scene have been blocked by backed-up traffic. Drivers are asked to move over or turn around if possible to let them by.

You should avoid the area or expect long delays.

Multivehicle crash closes Highway 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit (Eastside Fire & Rescue)

🚨BOTH DIRECTIONS OF SR 18 BLOCKED @ TIGER MNT SUMMIT



Both directions of SR 18 are blocked in both directions

EB SR 18 is blocked at Issaquah Hobart Rd and WB is blocked at I-90. Emergency crews are enroute to assist.



Expect long delays or if possible, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Zr1AvDFTGC — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 13, 2023













©2023 Cox Media Group