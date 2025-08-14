Lynnwood police say DoorDash driver on meth crashed car into tree before setting it on fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — If you didn’t get a DoorDash order in Lynnwood last night, there may be a reason for that...

A DoorDash driver, allegedly high on meth, crashed his car into a tree on 192nd Street SW while delivering food. After crashing into the tree, the driver took out a lighter and set his own car on fire before running off, according to Lynnwood police.

One officer was able to put the fire out with an extinguisher while another officer and a K9 tracked the suspect.

The man was found by K9 Cannon, hiding under a parked car.

A drug recognition expert determined the man was high on methamphetamines.

He was booked for second-degree arson, DUI, and hit and run.

©2025 Cox Media Group