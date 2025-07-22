Lynnwood Police find credit card thief with pizza purchased with stolen card

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A suspect accused of purchasing several boxes of Little Caesars pizza and other items with a credit card stolen from a wallet, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Police responded to a theft at the Lynnwood Recreation Center on Friday.

The victim reported that their wallet had been stolen and that someone was using the cards inside.

They said the items were being purchased at nearby businesses, including a Little Caesar’s Pizza.

Officers were able to track down the suspect using Flock Safety technology, which linked the suspect’s car to a previous theft.

They found the car at the Union 76 gas station in the 19900 block of 44th Ave W with several Little Caesars pizza boxes with the food still hot.

The suspect was arrested and booked in jail on multiple counts of second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

