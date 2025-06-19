Lynnwood police dog tracks down suspect after stolen SUV found abandoned with firearm, police say

A Lynnwood police dog helped officers locate a suspect early Thursday morning after a stolen SUV was found abandoned with a gun inside, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a suspicious GMC Yukon.

Instead of pulling over, the driver took off.

For safety reasons, police did not chase the SUV.

However, officers found the Yukon a short time later, still warm to the touch and left abandoned nearby.

A records check confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Officers also spotted a firearm wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console, prompting a K-9 search.

K9 Cannon was called to the scene and began tracking the suspect through a heavily wooded area.

Despite the darkness and difficult terrain, Cannon found the suspect just 14 minutes later, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Police say additional charges could be filed depending on what investigators find during a search of the SUV.

Lynnwood police praised K9 Cannon’s quick work in tracking and locating the suspect.

