Local

Mill Creek Goodwill evacuated after training mortar discovered in donation box

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Snohomish County Sheriff

Snohomish County Sheriff Source: Snohomish County Sheriff, Facebook

By KIRO 7 News Staff

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Mill Creek Goodwill was forced to evacuate on Thursday after a training mortar was found in a donation box.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office initially sent out a notice just before 3 p.m. that a “suspicious device” had been found, and that everyone had been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Bomb technicians were then called to handle the device, as surrounding roads were blocked off.

An hour later, it was identified as a training mortar, before it was packaged and removed from the property.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read