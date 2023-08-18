Mill Creek Goodwill evacuated after training mortar discovered in donation box

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Mill Creek Goodwill was forced to evacuate on Thursday after a training mortar was found in a donation box.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office initially sent out a notice just before 3 p.m. that a “suspicious device” had been found, and that everyone had been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Bomb technicians were then called to handle the device, as surrounding roads were blocked off.

An hour later, it was identified as a training mortar, before it was packaged and removed from the property.

Update: The device was identified as a training mortar. Bomb techs packaged the device and it was safely removed from the location. Deputies are now clearing the scene. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) August 17, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group