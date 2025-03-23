DEMING, Wash. — A “glamping” site near Mount Baker is up for sale, and could be yours for the low price of $725,000.

The 2.16 acres of commercially-zoned land has a concrete dome that’s about 700 square feet and is located a few minutes away from Mount Baker in Deming.

0 of 7 ‘Luxury lodging’ property near Mount Baker up for sale Photos from Redfin ‘Luxury lodging’ property near Mount Baker up for sale Photos from Redfin ‘Luxury lodging’ property near Mount Baker up for sale Photos from Redfin ‘Luxury lodging’ property near Mount Baker up for sale Photos from Redfin ‘Luxury lodging’ property near Mount Baker up for sale Photos from Redfin ‘Luxury lodging’ property near Mount Baker up for sale Photos from Redfin

According to the Bellingham Herald, The Oculis Lodge was an Indiegogo crowdfunding project branded as the “ultimate luxury lodging in the Cascade mountains,” to be built in Glacier, at the base of Mount Baker. However, the project quickly drew sharp criticism from locals skeptical of its feasibility. Meanwhile funding backers expressed frustration as promises by the developer went unmet and the project hit repeated delays, the Bellingham Herald reported.

The project was supposed to have around 30 private domes in early 2024, but as of March 2025, only one was completed.

Unable to keep up with the scale and cost of the project, the owner sold it.

It’s Redfin listing says:

“Own 2.16 ac of commercially zoned land, suited for outdoor hospitality. Alternatively, existing 700 SF concrete dome can serve as a private getaway or provide immediate rental income while you develop the property. Prime location just minutes from Mt Baker. Existing unit is permitted as a residential dwelling. The dome is a 1-bdrm unit that sleeps up to 6, w/ additional sleeping space in the loft. Features a 15-foot skylight that brings in natural light. Exterior features a deck, jacuzzi, sauna, & fire pit, making it an ideal retreat. Concept plans available for sale separately. including the development of 6 more units. Infrastructure in place for expansion: septic system pre-approved for 30+ guests & water supply approved for dev[elopment].”

Take a look at the listing here.





©2025 Cox Media Group