Lummi Nation member pleads not guilty to assault by strangulation

A 48-year-old member of the Lummi Nation was arraigned in federal court Tuesday on an indictment charging him with assault by strangulation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Marc Cagey Oreiro pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, and the trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 25, in front of U.S. District Judge Lauren King.

Lummi Nation strangulation assault

On May 23, Oreiro allegedly assaulted the victim in the master bedroom of a home on Lummi Nation tribal land, according to records filed in the case.

Oreiro allegedly pushed the victim onto the bed and strangled her with both his hands and forearm, causing the victim to experience difficulty breathing.

The victim was pinned to the bed, and Oreiro allegedly hit her multiple times in the head, back, stomach, side, and ear. Additionally, Oreiro allegedly struck her in the ribs with his knee and knelt on her chest, repeatedly threatening to kill her.

Lummi Police officers arrived on the scene, searched the home, and arrested Oreiro, who physically resisted arrest. Oreiro had ordered the victim to hide from officers in the master bedroom closet, where she was later found crying.

The victim was transported by medics for treatment of injuries to her face, ears, and back, which were all bruised.

Oreiro was initially charged in tribal court, and following the FBI investigation, Oreiro was charged, and a grand jury returned an indictment on June 25.

Assault by strangulation is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Safe Trails Task Force and the Lummi Nation Police.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Celia Lee, who serves as a Tribal Liaison for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

