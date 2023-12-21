Lucky dog: Seattle pup gets lifetime supply of favorite toy

SEATTLE — While they might not always get a seat on Santa Paws’ lap, apparently dogs have Christmas wishes, too.

And in one case, lucky Seattle dog, Hudson, asked for a million ball rope toys — and boy, did he ever get his wish.

Hudson couldn’t believe his eyes when Chewy filled his backyard with a sea of his favorite toy. He also got a special playdate with his best friends.

Not only is Hudson smart, but sensitive, too. He realized he had enough of his favorite toy to last a lifetime.

Not being the greedy type, he decided to share most of the playthings with dogs at shelters and rescues in Seattle — including PAWS and Seattle Humane — whose holiday wishes might not come true.

Pups that can’t use a pen can ask a friend or owner to write and send a letter to “Chewy Claus” up until Christmas, asking for what would make their tails wag.

