‘A loving heart’: Daughter remembers mother allegedly killed by son in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A family is remembering a Renton woman who was allegedly murdered by her son.

KIRO 7 spoke with Jessica Foxwell, who is the daughter of the victim, 62-year-old Leda Louise Files.

Foxwell’s brother, Sean Preston Lowe, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother.

" I really did not ever see this coming. I knew he was having struggles with mental health, honestly, physical health, addiction, but I never in my wildest dreams thought he was capable of this,” Foxwell said.

She says Files and Lowe lived together at their Renton apartment.

“We would spend time catching up and, and just really a lot of the last six months had been spent trying to get a plan for Sean to be with me or her,” Foxwell explained.

According to court documents, Lowe called 911 to report his mom’s death on Jan. 21. During a toxicology exam, Lowe reportedly admitted to killing his mother to detectives.

Foxwell told KIRO 7 that Lowe has a troubled past. She says she and her mother were committed to helping him.

“We were very united on that. We never wanted him to feel abandoned,” she added. " She knew that she had some hurdles to overcome with their relationship, but she was willing to take him in and do pretty much whatever it took to make sure he was okay.”

Foxwell says giving came naturally to her mother.

“She has such a loving heart, a passionate soul. She wanted to help people. She was just one of those people that she was always checking in on others, always willing to help.”

Foxwell wants to remember her mother for the life she lived and not only for how it was lost.

As she processes this tragedy, she says her sons are helping her through it.

“I’m just hugging them close and it does change your perspective. They’re really all I can think about normally and this has just increased even more,” she said.

If you’d like to help Foxwell’s family, click here for the GoFundMe.

