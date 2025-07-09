Look out for July’s full moon, the ‘Buck Moon,’ this week

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A full moon in July is expected this week.

The full moon, also called the “Buck Moon,” is expected to take the stage Thursday night, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The name “Buck Moon” comes from the time of year when male deer, or bucks, experience heightened antler growth.

Other names, as stated by the Old Farmer’s Almanac, include Feather Moulting Moon and Salmon Moon.

Full moon in July, ‘Buck Moon,’ will be extra low

July’s full moon will be extra low in the sky due to the summer solstice and the “Major Lunar Standstill,” a phenomenon that only happens every 18.6 years, according to Space.com.

The full moon will peak at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, but won’t be visible until sunset, the online publication noted.

