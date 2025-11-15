London-based fashion brand unveils first store in Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A sleek London-based fashion brand now has a store in Washington.

COS, a clothing brand known for its timeless pieces and elevated basics, unveiled its store in Bellevue Square earlier this week.

The new store, located on the first floor of the mall, resembles a museum exhibit more than a traditional retail space.

“The space has been designed entirely in-house, resulting in a warm and inviting environment that reflects the brand’s considered balance of material exploration and curated furnishings,” COS stated in a news release.

With a facade finished in Armourcoat clay lime plaster, the outside reflects the elegance of the brand.

Inside, customers will find accessories displayed on aluminum rail systems and bamboo wardrobes and vitrines, featuring recycled shelving from Smile Plastics.

COS used NOR11’s daybeds and seats for the fitting rooms, along with darkwood and modern finishes.

COS store launches with new autumn-winter collection

The Bellevue store launched with the brand’s autumn-winter 2025 womenswear and menswear collection.

COS stated the collection features “timeless silhouettes defined by fine fabrics, precise craftsmanship, and modern, unexpected details.”

The new store joins similar clothing brands in Bellevue Square, such as Aritzia, Eileen Fisher, Nordstrom, and Zara.

COS will be open Sunday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

