Local nonprofit hits charitable high despite overall downward trend in donations

WEST SEATTLE — In a time when many nonprofits across the country are struggling to stay afloat amid turbulent political and economic pressures, one local grassroots group is moving in the opposite direction.

Impact West Seattle, a collective that began in 2018, is celebrating a major milestone: surpassing $500,000 in total donations to area organizations. Using a model that relies on minimal volunteer time and pooling modest donations, Impact West Seattle is making a big impact.

“It was the culmination of a number of different conversations that were happening, and also a lot of people wanting to get involved and get together and feel connected and feel more part of a community,” Rachel Lazar, co-founder of Impact West Seattle, said about how the nonprofit got its start. “My mom had been doing what’s called a RAK group, or Random Acts of Kindness, and it’s really just a smaller version of Impact West Seattle, where she would have a group of women over every month, they would each give like $20, end up giving a few hundred dollars to a nonprofit.”

Lazar said its success stems from a simple yet powerful approach: members pool quarterly donations ($100 per member), then research, nominate, and vote on which organizations receive Impact West Seattle’s grant. Those donations total about $20,000 each quarter.

This most recent quarter, Impact West Seattle members were tasked with researching and nominating organizations that relieve food insecurities. Alimentando al Pueblo, a self-described community-building organization with a mission to heal people disproportionately impacted by systemic and historical economic disenfranchisement, was awarded Impact West Seattle’s grant, which they said they will use to bolster their food bank operations.

Alimentando al Pueblo was founded during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

However, instead of thinking about each quarter in terms of grant winners and losers, Lazar said their model creates momentum for every nonprofit nominated.

“The ripple effect is one of the most powerful things,” Lazar said. “It’s not just the winner of the vote that benefits. All the nonprofits we feature gain exposure, supporters, and often long-term relationships with our members.”

Impact West Seattle inspires members to work for nominated nonprofits

And, in at least two cases, Impact West Seattle members have become so inspired, they went to work for the nonprofits that were nominated.

Impact West Seattle’s success comes at a time when a majority of U.S. nonprofits said the current political climate is hindering their ability to carry out their missions, according to a new report from the Center for Effective Philanthropy.

In a survey, 585 nonprofit leaders found that 85% have already felt negative impacts from recent political developments, and 94% expect further challenges ahead. Many pointed to changes in federal funding, political polarization, and uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Lazar said Impact West Seattle’s model allows members the flexibility to donate when they can and push pause when they need to.

“We created something simple and scalable—a space to connect, learn, and give without guilt or pressure,” Lazar said. “I still believe inherently that people are good and want to help and do something. We leave these meetings feeling really good, like we’ve done something to help our community, which is such a rare feeling these days.”

Impact’s success may also be linked to the fact that it’s a woman-led organization. According to the Women’s Philanthropy Group, women now control 30% of global wealth and are using their growing influence to drive social change, while a recent study by Philanthropy Insiders found that women tend to prioritize community-focused giving and support causes that promote collective well-being. They’re also more inclined toward trust-based philanthropy, favoring unrestricted gifts that give nonprofits the flexibility to meet their most urgent needs.

Lazar said she is elated Impact West Seattle will surpass half a million dollars in total grant money at their next meeting, April 29. However, she and her fellow Board members already have their sights on raising their next half million.

“Seeing this big number is so exciting for all of us,” Lazar responded. “It’s a really exciting milestone and hopefully just the beginning of what’s to come.”

Interested in learning more about Impact West Seattle or starting a similar giving group? You can reach out directly at info@impactwestseattle.com.

