Local leaders call for King County assessor’s resignation following another restraining order

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Multiple local leaders have called for King County Assessor John Wilson to step down after another restraining order was filed against him.

King County Council member Claudia Balducci introduced a motion at Tuesday’s King County Council meeting, calling for Wilson’s resignation. The council struck down the motion, but Balducci indicated she may reintroduce it next week.

Wilson has since filed an ethics complaint with King County against Balducci, which reads in part: “This motion relies on unsubstantiated allegations made against me to impugn my reputation, generate more media attention, and undermine my campaign for King County executive.”

Balducci and Wilson are both running for the position of King County executive.

Restraining order filed against King County Assessor

A temporary restraining order was issued against Wilson on May 13 by his former domestic partner—the second one in a year, according to The Seattle Times.

The order requires Wilson to stay 1,000 feet away from his former partner and will remain in effect until his court hearing on June 30, the media outlet stated. Wilson is accused of consistent stalking and harassment.

Previous restraining order

The woman previously filed a restraining order last year, The Seattle Times reported, claiming Wilson falsely accused her former boyfriend of sexual assault and made a false police report. That restraining order lasted seven weeks.

Harrell calls for resignation

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell urged Wilson to step down Thursday.

“I am appalled by the stories of County Assessor Wilson’s conduct and want to add my voice to the community and elected leaders calling on him to resign his position,” Harrell wrote in a statement, via a news release. “While he has a right to due legal process, the published allegations are disqualifying for public office. We need to send a clear message to survivors of intimate partner abuse that this type of behavior by people in positions of trust is not tolerated.”

King County Assessor responds to allegations

Wilson released a statement Tuesday in response to the allegations:

“I had hoped we could respond firmly to the exaggerated allegations made by my former fiancé, Lee Keller. My attorney has advised me to wait until the court takes action on the dismissal motion already signed by the attorneys for both Ms. Keller and me. These one-sided allegations have been treated as if they are proven facts. They are NOT.

I will have a statement soon.

In the meantime, I will not be hounded or bullied out of office by my two opponents for King County Executive. They have appointed themselves judge, jury, and executioner. They are not. As attorneys themselves, I find their conduct shameful and an appalling rejection of our core democratic principles—namely, due process. As some voters have noted, this is a brazen attempt to remove voters’ choice for King County Executive.

I will stand before the voters this August for King County Executive. I will continue to advocate for public safety, tax relief, affordable housing, and the tangible actions I will take to advance the public interest.

I will not resign as Assessor, and I am proud to stand on my record. No one – especially not my opponents – has fought harder for meaningful tax relief for the working homeowners, renters, and small businesses of King County.

Finally, minutes ago, Councilmember Claudia Balducci proposed a no-confidence motion to the King County Council, calling for my resignation, using the unsubstantiated allegations in the court documents. This represents a clear and troubling misuse of official authority for political gain, and I have filed a complaint with the King County Office of the Ombudsman.

I will have more to say about this matter soon.”

This story was originally published on May 29, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

©2025 Cox Media Group