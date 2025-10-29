Local Jamaican community anxious, monitoring updates from Hurricane Melissa

EVERETT, Wash. — Hurricane Melissa has caused significant damage in Jamaica, leaving many residents and their families abroad anxious for updates.

Chris Hynton, owner of Jamaican Jerk Shack in Everett, closed his business for the day to focus on getting updates from his family back home in Jamaica.

The local Jamaican community is on edge as they receive news of the widespread destruction caused by the hurricane.

“It’s very devastating seeing them going through the hurricane,” said Chris Hynton, who is worried about his family in Jamaica.

Carlene Comrie, owner of ‘Taste of the Caribbean’ in Seattle’s Central District, shared her concerns, saying, “The hit is one thing, the aftermath is something completely different when you’re living on an island.”

Hynton expressed his distress, noting that the last time he spoke with his family, they were crying before the communication was cut off.

Comrie recalled her experience with Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, highlighting the long-term challenges such as lack of electricity and water.

The community plans to use local businesses as fundraising points to support hurricane victims, with Comrie organizing efforts to collect and ship goods to Jamaica.

As the Jamaican community in Seattle rallies to support those affected by Hurricane Melissa, the focus remains on providing aid and staying connected with loved ones back home.

