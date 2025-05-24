Local author writes about epilepsy diagnosis in new memoir, holding book signing in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Sammamish-based author Michael King was diagnosed with epilepsy at 31 years old.

He opens up about his life-altering diagnoses in his new book, Be There When I Return: A Memoir of Epilepsy, Love, and Success.

“Be There When I Return is a testament to courage, love, and the pursuit of dreams. It celebrates second chances and the triumph over life’s greatest challenges,” King wrote.

He will be holding a book signing at Barnes and Noble in Issaquah on Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information visit michaelking.com

©2025 Cox Media Group