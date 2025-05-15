Local airline returns with Seattle, Portland commuter flights

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Nearly a decade since its closure, SeaPort Airlines is returning to the skies to offer commuter flights between Seattle and Portland.

Starting next week, the airline will provide daily service between Boeing Field in Seattle and Portland International Airport, according to The Seattle Times.

SeaPort will be the only commercial airline offering flights from Boeing Field to Portland. Round-trip fares for the new service will begin at $279.

The relaunched service will utilize nine-seat Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, with departures scheduled every 45 minutes. Unlike traditional commercial routes that depart from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, these flights will operate out of Boeing Field. Arrivals in Portland will take place at the Atlantic Aviation campus, a short distance from the main terminal.

SeaPort Airlines was originally co-founded by Rob Craford in 2008. The company had originally expanded into rural markets before declaring bankruptcy in 2016. That year, the Federal Aviation Administration had also proposed a $500,000 fine for alleged maintenance violations.

The new SeaPort fleet includes four aircraft from Connecticut, Colorado, New Zealand, and other locations.

